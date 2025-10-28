Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $52.55, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Innovative Industrial Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 3, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.71, reflecting a 24% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $63.83 million, reflecting a 16.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.09 per share and a revenue of $262.45 million, indicating changes of -21.05% and -14.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Innovative Industrial Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.49, so one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.