Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $88.38, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 9.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70 million, up 18.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Innovative Industrial Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

