Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $108.34, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.5 million, up 40.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.44 per share and revenue of $279.35 million, which would represent changes of +26.73% and +36.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.25, which means Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.