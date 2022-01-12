Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $215.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 42.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.25 million, up 57.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% lower within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.68.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

