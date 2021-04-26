Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $181.78, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IIPR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 26.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.3 million, up 95.46% from the year-ago period.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $185.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.2% and +58.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IIPR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.45% lower within the past month. IIPR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note IIPR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.25, which means IIPR is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

