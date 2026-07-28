Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) was down 1.38% at $60.57. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 3, 2026. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.68%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $66.5 million, showing a 5.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.36 per share and a revenue of $272.34 million, representing changes of +1.66% and +2.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Innovative Industrial Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.72 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.