Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) was down 2.07% at $60.49. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.5% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.64% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The upcoming earnings release of Innovative Industrial Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.85, showcasing a 8.19% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $66.67 million, indicating a 6.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $269.85 million, indicating changes of +3.18% and +1.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.17 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.