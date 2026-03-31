Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $50.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.83%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.44% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 7.75%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.78, signifying a 8.25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $66.9 million, showing a 6.73% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.33 per share and a revenue of $269.85 million, signifying shifts of +1.24% and +1.46%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.04 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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