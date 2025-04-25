Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $53.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Innovative Industrial Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.99, signifying a 9.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.79 million, down 6.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $263.05 million, which would represent changes of -18.6% and -14.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.13% downward. As of now, Innovative Industrial Properties holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

