Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR)

Q4 2024 Earnings Call

, 12:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. fourth-quarter 2024earnings call [Operator instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Eli Kanter, associate finance.

Please go ahead.

Eli Kanter -- Senior Associate, Finance

Thank you for joining the call. Presenting today are Alan Gold, executive chairman; Paul Smithers, president and chief executive officer; David Smith, chief financial officer; and Ben Regin, chief investment officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during today's conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. And actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Please refer to the documents filed by the company with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information such as FFO, normalized FFO, and AFFO. You can find this information together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in our earnings release issued yesterday as well as in our 8-K filed with the SEC.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $361,026 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,425 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $562,659!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

I'll now hand the call over to Alan. Alan?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Thanks, Eli. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss our 2024 results and recent activity. The company has continued to execute, generating over $255 million of cash flow from operations and returning over $210 million to shareholders through dividends, continuing our track record of increasing our annual dividends each year since our inception in 2016. On the investment front, we remain highly selective in evaluating opportunities, deploying over $70 million in capital to acquire two properties, and providing additional building infrastructure allowances to enhance our facilities' capacity for our operators.

We also made significant progress in leasing, executing new leases at six properties, representing 530,000 square feet or 6% of our total portfolio. Additionally, we further strengthened our liquidity position and strong balance sheet with the upsizing of our credit facility to $87.5 million, with four banks now participating. For the year, we generated total revenues of $308.5 million and AFFO of $256.1 million, continuing our success at generating significant revenue from the regulated cannabis industry. The regulated cannabis industry continues to experience headwinds, which we are navigating through with one of the most experienced management teams in the industry.

As of year-end, our total available liquidity exceeded $235 million, providing us with ample dry powder to pursue additional strategic investments. We are proud to have strategically positioned ourselves to have one of the lowest levered balance sheets in the REIT industry at 11% debt to total gross assets. David will provide more detail on our financial results and capital position. Last week, we announced that two of our independent directors, David Stecher and Mary Curran, have made the decision to retire from our board and not stand for reelection when their terms expire.

David has served on the Board since 2017 and Mary since 2020, and we wanna thank them both for their service to the company over the years and are in the process of searching for replacement directors. I also wanna take a moment to congratulate Tracie Hager and Kelly Spicher, who were both promoted to senior vice president in January. Tracie has managed our asset management department since 2021, and Kelly has provided incredible real estate legal support since 2019. Both are seasoned professionals who have added incredible value, and we are truly fortunate to have such dedicated and talented members on our management team.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, I wanted to touch on our resolution with PharmaCann. We are pleased with the outcome announced last month and believe it reflects our management team's capabilities in navigating challenging situations to the benefit of our shareholders. Paul will provide additional detail on the resolution. Paul?

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Alan. As we noted in our press release last month, we reached a comprehensive resolution to PharmaCann's defaults that included, among other things, PharmaCann recommencing rent payments on 9 of 11 leases in February, a required capital infusion by PharmaCann investors, and a junior secured note issued to IIP. We are proud of our team's ability to navigate this situation swiftly and believe this is the best path forward to maximize shareholder value. On the regulatory front, with the election behind us and the unified congress, there is potential for federal reform, including rescheduling and safe banking.

Rescheduling efforts to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule 1 drug to Schedule 3 drug were stalled by a DEA administrative law judge, canceling the rule-making hearing that was set to begin in January. Since that postponement, President Trump has recently appointed Terrance Cole to lead the DEA. President Trump has not released any official policy directive related to rescheduling, but Cole has voiced opposition to legalization efforts. However, President Trump has shown public support for cannabis reform, including for both rescheduling and the approval of adult use in Florida, and we remain cautiously optimistic that rescheduling will continue to make progress.

We do continue to see growth prospects in the state markets with four states voting on cannabis legislation in 2024. Pennsylvania is exploring adult-use cannabis legalization through legislation. And earlier this month, Governor Shapiro's 2025-'26 budget proposes the legalization of adult-use cannabis effective July 1, 2025, with sales beginning January 1, 2026. In Florida, the Smart and Safe Florida campaign was relaunched in January to put adult-use cannabis back on the ballot of the 2026 election after the recent measure received majority support from voters but failed to receive the requisite 60% needed.

These two states combined generated approximately $3.8 billion in sales in 2024 and are projected to be two of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S. by 2028 according to BDSA. In Minnesota, while regulations for adult-use cannabis have yet to be finalized, the OCM began accepting applications for cannabis businesses earlier this month. Additionally, the public comment period for the regulatory framework concluded earlier this month, and the OCM is expected to publish the final rules by the end of Q1 '25.

We look forward to the adult-use rollout and are excited for our tenant partners, Green Thumb and Vireo. The growth of the overall cannabis industry in the U.S. continues to remain strong, with 41 states having legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, accounting for 71% of the U.S. population.

BDSA is projecting cannabis sales to increase approximately 10% in 2025 after an estimated 9.8% growth in 2024 with total U.S. cannabis sales of $32.4 billion. Recent data shows that cannabis consumption is also strong, with volumes up 15% in 2024 according to Moody's analytics. Additionally, studies have highlighted daily marijuana use surpassed daily alcohol consumption in 2022.

These trends reflect the growing acceptance and integration of cannabis, which positions the industry for continued expansion. However, challenges persist, particularly from illicit and gray markets that undermine the regulated industry. While states like California and New York have made incremental progress in enforcement, the illicit market is estimated to be more than 2.5 times the size of the regulated market. Addressing this issue requires further efforts at both the state and federal levels.

At the state level, we are encouraged by the continued expansion of the New York and Ohio cannabis markets. As of December, New York's adult-use cannabis sales surpassed $1 billion since launching in December of 2022 and, according to BDSA, is projected to reach $2.4 billion of annual sales by 2028. In Ohio, adult-use sales exceeded $300 million within the first 6 months following their launch in August of 2024 and are projected to grow to over $2 billion of annual sales by 2028. I'd like to now turn the call over to Ben to discuss our investment and leasing activity.

Ben?

Ben Regin -- Chief Investment Officer

Thanks, Paul. In 2024, we deployed over $70 million across five properties. And in 2025, we have one asset under contract for $7.8 million with closing expected this quarter, subject to diligence and closing conditions. Also in 2024, we executed leases totaling approximately 530,000 square feet, including a new lease executed in the fourth quarter with Tri-Mountain Pure for 160,000 square feet at our Pittsburgh asset, bringing the property to 100% occupancy.

Tri-Mountain Pure is led by the prior founder of PurePenn, one of the early Pennsylvania grower processors that sold to Trulieve in November of 2020. Additionally, in Q4 of '24 and the first quarter of this year, we executed two leases totaling 11,000 square feet to non-cannabis tenants in Palm Springs. Our 2024 leasing efforts brought our operating portfolio to over 98% leased as of year-end. Our three properties under development consist of one pre-leased asset in California, a 192,000 square foot property in San Bernardino, and a 12-acre parcel of land in San Marcos, Texas.

With total available liquidity exceeding $235 million, we are well-positioned to pursue strategic investments and capitalize on our pipeline. With that, I'll hand it over to David. David?

David Smith -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ben. For the year-ended 2024, we generated total revenues of $308.5 million compared to $309.5 million for the same period in 2023. The less than 1% decrease in our cash revenues collected was primarily due to certain properties we recaptured or sold since 2023, adjustments to rent for certain properties for lease amendments, and partial payment of rent by certain tenants where we fully utilized our security deposits. Our comparability year over year was also impacted as we have previously disclosed since the first quarter by two leases that went amendment, changed their lease classification from operating leases to sales-type leases starting in January 2024.

The decrease was partially offset by the $3.9 million disposition contingent lease termination fee that was received in connection with the sale of our property in Los Angeles, California in the second quarter; amendments to leases for additional improvement allowances at existing properties that resulted in adjustments to rent; revenue from the two new properties we acquired in 2024; and contractual rent escalations on our other existing properties. As we noted in our press release yesterday, the fourth quarter's results also included $5.7 million of security deposits applied for contractually due rent on properties leased to five tenants, of which $4.3 million related to PharmaCann. AFFO for the fourth quarter was $63.4 million or $2.22 per share, a 3% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1% decrease versus the third quarter of 2024, with both decreases driven by reduced rent collections for certain tenants. In addition, as it relates to the PharmaCann amendments we announced in January, it results in approximately $0.16 negative quarterly impact to rent going forward, which could improve with any retenanting activities at the Michigan and Massachusetts properties.

Our balance sheet remained strong during the quarter with $2.6 billion in total gross assets and our only debt consisting of $300 million in fixed-rate unsecured bonds maturing in May 2026. Furthermore, we continue to maintain REIT industry-leading credit metrics with a net debt-to-EBITDA of less than 1 times, debt-to-gross assets ratio of 11% and a debt service coverage ratio of nearly 17 times. In the fourth quarter, we added two banks to our revolving credit facility, bringing it to four in total and expanded capacity on that facility by another $37.5 million. Our total capacity on our revolver now stands at $87.5 million, all of which remains undrawn as of today.

With this increased liquidity, we finished the fourth quarter with over $235 million of total liquidity, comprised of cash, short-term investments, and availability under our revolving credit facility. Our dialogue continues with additional banks about increasing our overall credit capacity. We continue to be well-positioned with a conservative balance sheet, strong liquidity, and continued progress on expanding our banking relationships to increase the size of our credit facility. With that, I will turn it back to Alan.

Alan?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Thanks, David. I'm proud of what our team accomplished in 2024. We continue to be laser-focused on maximizing the value of each property in our portfolio for the benefit of our stockholders, and I see our company as exceptionally well-positioned to continue to execute on the business while navigating through the regulated cannabis industry headwinds. As long-term owners of our company, thank you, as always, for your continued support.

With that, I'd like to open it up for questions. Operator, can you please open the call up for questions?

Questions & Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Tom Catherwood with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Tom Catherwood -- Analyst

Thank you. And good morning, everybody. So first off, kudos on the Swift resolution with PharmaCann that was huge, and I know a very big lift. But if we step back and think more broadly about tenant risks, in the three cases where you've had to work through issues, and this includes Parallel and Green Peak, the tenant was also facing issues with their lenders.

How are you thinking about risk for your tenant base over the course of the next year, given that 2026 is an outsized year for debt maturities across the cannabis industry?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Well, thanks, Tom. I think that, first of all, you're talking about something that's gonna occur in 2026, and we're -- I think this is still February 2025. And we believe that the industry has continued to do -- show green shoots and to mature and do -- and perform better. And we believe that the broader markets should be in a much better position to be able to deal with the 2026 maturities that many of these tenants do have.

But with that, we do acknowledge that the earlier the maturity of debt that occurs with our tenants, the more stress that they are seeing, and that is an issue that we are following and watching very closely.

Tom Catherwood -- Analyst

Appreciate that, Alan. And then maybe if I take the flip side to that, could there also exist a scenario where IIP plays a role in helping some of those tenants or operators work through their debt issues, whether it's sale-leasebacks, taking down more real estate, effectively injecting fresh capital through your sale leaseback process?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Well, we're always looking at opportunities. And as Ben will talk about, we continue to review opportunities, and we will do that. And we have the privilege of having a very strong balance sheet with less -- with around 11% debt to total gross assets and giving us the -- and over $200 million of liquidity, giving us the flexibility to play and to work with tenants that do have interesting opportunities for us, and we will look at that. But that's not what we believe.

We believe the broader industry needs to continue to perform better, which, as Paul described, there are some several green shoots occurring. And we believe that the broader debt industry needs to be there for the industry in general.

Tom Catherwood -- Analyst

Got it. I appreciate that, Alan. And last one for me. Paul, maybe going back to your comments on rescheduling.

Do you have a sense of what the next checkpoints are in restarting the hearings that got postponed or delayed? And at what point in time do we get a better sense of how the DEA may be approaching a rescheduling?

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think that's a good question, Tom. I think the whole industry is waiting to find out. We're in the court system to get the scheduling process back on track.

There's really no timeline as to when the administrative judge may make a ruling on what the DEA did or didn't do. It's kind of guesswork on that timeline. It could be stalled indefinitely, or it could be as soon as maybe three to six months. But I think really all eyes are on the White House at this point, Tom, because with the appointments of Terrance Cole as DEA, with Pam Bondi as AG, with RFK Jr.

at HHS, we don't have a lot of guidance at those hearings where they testified as to what their position will be. We can only look historically as what they said. But I think if we get a statement from the White House, from President Trump that is consistent with his September postings on his Truth Social, where he was very clear that he supported rescheduling, safer banking and, of course, legalization in Florida, if we get direction from him, I think the DEA and HHS will fall in line, I think, and we'll get that process back on. So I think the smart money is to see what happens from the White House and when that might happen.

Tom Catherwood -- Analyst

Understood. Appreciate all the answers. Thanks, everyone.

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tom.

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

And the next question comes from Aaron Grey with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Aaron Grey -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the questions here. So first question for me.

Thanks for the incremental color in terms of the security deposits. So it looks like 4.3 of that 5.7 from PharmaCann. So regarding the other 1.3 and four tenants, I know you had mentioned, I believe, three of them in the prior calls, so would be relating to those and one more. Just anything that you're doing in terms of working through that, either the partial or nonpayments? And just how we should anticipate the security deposits going forward if that is being resolved or there might be incremental issues there? So just a broader tenant portfolio on the security deposits being applied there.

Thanks.

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Yes. No, I think that -- the way to look at it is that we're taking each situation as a unique and special situation and drilling down to -- with the tenants and working with them to get them back to where they agreed to be and where we expect them to be. And so that's, I think, the best we can deal -- we can say with regards to the actual tenants, given how the majority of our tenants are private, and we have confidentiality agreements with them. And so we have to be very careful with what we said, but we are working very closely with them.

And then, Ben, do you have anything further to add?

Ben Regin -- Chief Investment Officer

I think that's right, Alan. And I think really, when you think about tenant health we're really talking about the health of the industry overall and the green shoots that we're seeing in the cannabis industry that Paul described. But as Alan mentioned, we have a lot of private tenants, but we are, of course, watching each of our tenants and working with them very closely.

Aaron Grey -- Analyst

I appreciate that color there. Second one for me. Just could you provide some color on the pipeline for 2025? You have healthy liquidity. So curious to how you're currently viewing the pipeline translating to committed capital for the year in the current environment that we stand at today.

And then also how much that could change either via potential state legalization or federal reform?

Ben Regin -- Chief Investment Officer

Yes. Aaron, this is Ben. So as we have for the last year or two, we are continuing to be very opportunistic and very disciplined as it relates to the pipeline. We're seeing a wide variety of opportunities.

I believe we have a very strong balance sheet, very strong liquidity position, around $235 million to capitalize on which of those opportunities we think are best.

Aaron Grey -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thanks for the color there. I'll jump back in the queue.

Ben Regin -- Chief Investment Officer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Bill Kirk with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead. Bill, your line might be on mute. We're moving on to Eric Des Lauriers with Craig Hallum Capital Group.

Please go ahead.

Eric Des Lauriers -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. First one, just a bit of a follow-up on Aaron's question there. So you mentioned strategic investments a couple of times on the call.

Just for a clarification, should we be thinking of these as your typical acquisitions and investments that you've been making? Or are you perhaps looking at perhaps other noncannabis or other types of investments?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

I think we have broadened our investment opportunities, but we are primarily focused on the cannabis industry. We think that there are unique opportunities to invest within the financial side of the cannabis industry, obviously, generating real estate-related income. And so we're looking at a variety of ways to enhance the revenue-producing aspect of the company using our balance sheet and -- our very strong balance sheet and our available liquidity.

Eric Des Lauriers -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

I appreciate that. And could you elaborate on some of the green shoots that you've been referring to in the industry and I guess overall level of competition in cannabis markets? They've obviously been challenging for some time here. Wondering if you're seeing a plateauing of sorts or sort of continuing to get perhaps increasingly challenging, but just overall kind of elaboration on the green shoots that you're seeing.

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Eric, this is Paul. I think we gave some specifics in our prepared remarks. We start with the projection of a 10% growth for '25, which is not insignificant.

Then we look at some of the state-by-state analysis. For example, Tennessee just introduced the bills for both medical and rec. And that's Tennessee. We haven't seen that.

We talked about Illinois breaking a record, a $2 billion record. That's substantial. We look at Governor Shapiro in Pennsylvania, who again calls for adult use as part of his budget for 2025. We just saw a recent poll in Florida.

If the rec vote was held today, it would get 67% support, which, of course, is over the 60% threshold. So that would pass if today, it was held. We look at other things. We look at -- with more border enforcement, do we see the possibility of -- with enforcement, we have a decrease in illegal supply crossing the border? Do we see a decrease in aliens working in the black market perhaps on the growers? So that may be an effect.

But then again, state by state, we look at good records in New York and Ohio. Ohio did $300 million in its first six months. That was very impressive. We see New York hit the $1 billion mark.

So these are all very state-specific. But when viewed in the aggregate, it supports what we think is still a pretty robust industry. And along with a 10% growth, we're pretty optimistic that this industry will continue to grow. It's gonna have some headwinds as we discussed, primarily the black market in some of the larger states.

And you talked about competition. We are seeing the states -- in the larger states, certainly, we're seeing some of the less successful growers drop out. And that's market dynamics that we've always talked about for years that we do believe there will be a consolidation in these larger states, and that's coming to pass. So we've always -- while we've tried to put our dollars with the MSOs that we see as the larger growers in these states and the ones that we support.

So we think they will continue to do well as the markets grow.

Eric Des Lauriers -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

I appreciate that color. And then last one for me. Regarding the PharmaCann resolution, which I'll also echo my congratulations on a swift resolution there, part of that did come with a certainly modest reduction in rents. I'm just wondering if you're getting calls from existing tenants to sort of follow on with that.

I would imagine some of them are looking to do so. And just if so, how are you handling those discussions? Is that something that we should perhaps be on the lookout for some of this minor or modest rent reductions to other tenants?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

It's an interesting question. It's a very difficult one for us to answer because if we were receiving calls, we wouldn't wanna talk about that. And if we -- but we have said that we are monitoring all of our tenants, and we are monitoring all of our tenants. And -- but the thing that we wanna make very, very clear is that this company relies on our leases, that we do what we say we're gonna do, and we expect our tenants to live to their agreements, and that's what we should be focused on.

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'd also add, I think as we've described in the past that the resolution we reached with PharmaCann was just not a reduction in rent and taking back properties. PharmaCann has committed to some substantial policy changes and some financial commitments by their investors, of course the note that we take, and other commitments such as not taking any more debt. So the fact that it was a fair question. Our other tenants gonna try and get a rent reduction.

But if they do, they're gonna be met. If they default, we will meet them with the same swiftness that we did with PharmaCann with immediately filing default notices on all those properties, proceeding to eviction. And if there is a way to work something out, we will get something to compensate us for the loss of rent. So that's an important point that needs to be stressed, I think, and to have any potential tenants to realize that we're not open for business just to cut rents.

If there is a rent reduction, there will be something on the back end.

Eric Des Lauriers -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

That's very helpful. Thank you for the color.

Operator

And the next question comes from Bill Kirk with ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Bill Kirk -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon, everyone. Sorry for my tech difficulties earlier. I kind of have like a two-part question here. The portfolio today is primarily cultivation properties.

How do you see the mix of forward opportunities between cultivation and retail assets? And then related to kind of the second part is most of the business today is multistate operators. How do you see kind of the opportunities with the multistate operators going forward versus maybe some smaller single-state operators?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

So first of all, we've been very, very clear that we're focused on the cultivation assets and highly focused on that. We will look at retail assets. And our opportunities are primarily focused within the same percentage of our portfolio, again, the cultivation assets. And then, I mean, your second part of your question had to do with -- I'm sorry, what?

Bill Kirk -- Analyst

Multistate tenants versus single state?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Yeah. We've made a -- our underwriting criteria has continued to be one of looking at the best, whether they're multistate or single state, but highly focused on the multistate operators, and we're gonna continue to do that.

Bill Kirk -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Analyst

Hey, good morning out there and appreciate your warning to other tenants trying to follow PharmaCann. So I like the public addressed. Two questions here. First, you commented on the growth of the industry.

And certainly, in your slide deck, you talk about 9% CAGR, and yet investments since 2020 has declined despite 20-plus states legalizing some sort of medical or recreational, etc.. So how much overcapacity do you think is out there? Like when do you think that this growth translates to commensurate renewed interest in investments such that we see like 9% investment growth in your space. So when do you think this turns?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

I think that I think that the industry still has headwinds as we described. And those headwinds come from the illicit market and the illicit growers. And as that -- as Paul alluded to, as that is reduced, whether through border enforcement or other types of enforcement, I think that's gonna allow the industry to have -- to be able to continue the capital growth within the industry. That's number one.

Number -- the other real factor is really the safer banking type provision, which will allow capital providers to feel more comfortable in providing capital to the industry, and that's something that's been talked about and something that everybody has been looking for, for a long period of time. So do I -- do we see that in the short term? Not particularly, but we do believe that it is coming, and it will be something very important for the industry.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Analyst

OK. And then the second question, again, you guys have always been very vocal about MCO exposure and the credit improvement that that provides. Yet, obviously, PharmaCann was an MCO that had issues. Kings Garden is another.

So my question is is MCO really a good metric of credit? Or are there other things as the business has evolved that you guys are starting to look more toward that provide greater comfort to you on the credit side that the operator is money good?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

The MSO, the multistate operator?

Alexander Goldfarb -- Analyst

Sorry, MSO, not MCO sorry. MSO, sorry.

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

That is an aspect, which is why we have single-state operators that we're very excited about, but it is -- it does show the ability for a company to raise a significant amount of capital and to be able to operate in multiple states does provide a diverse -- a form of diversification that we've looked at and why we have focused on that. We really are looking at the operators themselves and their ability to raise capital and their ability to have the experience and expertise to grow product and sell product in a very challenging environment, and that's what we're looking for.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Analyst

So have you had any reassessment of credit of tenants that before you would have ranked highly and now you're looking at them going, geez, they're current, and they're fine, but we may wanna reduce exposure going forward?

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

I think we're -- as I said, we're watching all of our tenants. We are doing deep dives into every single one of our tenants, including the strongest ones and the single state operators.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Analyst

OK. Thank you very much.

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Thank you.

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Alan Gold for any closing remarks.

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Thank you. And once again, thank you all for joining us today. Thanks. I really wanna say thank you to the team for all the hard, smart work we've done over the last year and this last quarter.

And with that, we conclude.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Eli Kanter -- Senior Associate, Finance

Alan D. Gold -- Executive Chairman

Paul E. Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Regin -- Chief Investment Officer

David Smith -- Chief Financial Officer

Alan Gold -- Executive Chairman

Tom Catherwood -- Analyst

Paul Smithers -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Grey -- Analyst

Eric Des Lauriers -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Bill Kirk -- Analyst

Alexander Goldfarb -- Analyst

More IIPR analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.