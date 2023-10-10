Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) ended the recent trading session at $76.20, demonstrating a +1.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Innovative Industrial Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.19, reflecting a 2.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $75.6 million, indicating a 6.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.88 per share and a revenue of $304.15 million, signifying shifts of +5.09% and +10.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Innovative Industrial Properties boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Innovative Industrial Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.05.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

