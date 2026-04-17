Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $52.94, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.04% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.87, reflecting a 3.61% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.9 million, down 6.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $269.85 million, which would represent changes of +3.87% and +1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.