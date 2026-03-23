Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) ended the recent trading session at $52.38, demonstrating a +1.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.15% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 12.91% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 8.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.8, showcasing a 7.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.9 million, down 6.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $269.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +0.55% and +1.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Right now, Innovative Industrial Properties possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.33.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.