Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $50.60, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.65% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.81, showcasing a 18.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $66.45 million, indicating a 13.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $265.75 million, which would represent changes of -20.49% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Innovative Industrial Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.26.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

