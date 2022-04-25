Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $156.80, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Innovative Industrial Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.75 million, up 46.3% from the year-ago period.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $268.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.78% and +31.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.4, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

