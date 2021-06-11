Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $191.73, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.61% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

IIPR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, IIPR is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.65 million, up 87.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $189.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +35.2% and +62.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IIPR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IIPR currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, IIPR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.78.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.