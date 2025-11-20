Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.12, which compares to its industry's average of 15.62. IIPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.64 and as low as 6.11, with a median of 8.01, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that IIPR has a P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.78. IIPR's P/B has been as high as 2.00 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.96, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that IIPR has a P/CF ratio of 7.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. IIPR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.35. IIPR's P/CF has been as high as 16.72 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 7.93, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Innovative Industrial Properties's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IIPR is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

