Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $79.23, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Innovative Industrial Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.1 million, up 2.25% from the prior-year quarter.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $293.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.49% and +6.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

