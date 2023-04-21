Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $69.07, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.8 million, up 9.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $289.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.07% and +4.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.92, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

