Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $101.78, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.99% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Innovative Industrial Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $2.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70 million, up 18.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.35 per share and revenue of $275.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.38% and +34.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Innovative Industrial Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.