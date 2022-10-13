Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $93.22, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 12.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.75 million, up 29.5% from the year-ago period.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $275.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.02% and +34.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.29.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.