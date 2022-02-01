Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $198.21, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.5 million, up 63.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Innovative Industrial Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.01, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.