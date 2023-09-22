Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $81.51, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Innovative Industrial Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 2.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.6 million, up 6.66% from the year-ago period.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $304.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.09% and +10.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Innovative Industrial Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

