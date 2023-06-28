Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $74.65, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.1 million, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $293.85 million, which would represent changes of +2.49% and +6.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.58, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

