Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $92.89, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, up 25.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.75 million, up 29.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $275.65 million, which would represent changes of +21.02% and +34.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.