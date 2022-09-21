Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $96.91, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.75 million, up 29.5% from the year-ago period.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $275.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.02% and +34.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.