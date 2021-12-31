Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $262.91, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.25 million, up 57.05% from the year-ago period.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $204.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.4% and +74.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Innovative Industrial Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

