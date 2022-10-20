Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $92.26, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.47% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.75 million, up 29.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $275.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.02% and +34.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



