Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $111.26, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.5 million, up 40.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.44 per share and revenue of $279.35 million, which would represent changes of +26.73% and +36.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.64.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.