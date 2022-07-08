Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $114.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 23.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.5 million, up 40.17% from the prior-year quarter.

IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.44 per share and revenue of $279.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.73% and +36.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

