Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $189.02, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, up 36.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.75 million, up 46.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $268.45 million, which would represent changes of +30.78% and +31.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Innovative Industrial Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so we one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

