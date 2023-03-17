Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Declares $1.80 Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share ($7.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $81.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.81%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 8.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.78% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is $141.58. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 72.78% from its latest reported closing price of $81.94.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Industrial Properties is $301MM, an increase of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPR is 0.29%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 24,008K shares. The put/call ratio of IIPR is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 2,445K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 33.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,073K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,269K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 45.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 721K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

