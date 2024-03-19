Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $97.60, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.71% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.23, indicating a 0.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $79.65 million, reflecting a 4.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.05 per share and a revenue of $321.45 million, indicating changes of -0.33% and +3.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% lower within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.2, which means Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.