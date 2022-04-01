Innovative Industrial Properties Down After Pricing Of Its $300 Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) shares are trading more than 5 percent on Friday morning after the company priced its $300 million underwritten public offering of 1,578,948 shares of its common stock at $190 per share. The offering is expected to be closed on April 5.

The REIT company's shares are currently at $195.00, down 5.06 percent from the previous close of $205.40 on a volume of 241,660. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $162.81-$288.02 on average volume of 219,283.

