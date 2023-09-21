Innovative Industrial Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IIPR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.61, changing hands as low as $82.38 per share. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $63.3587 per share, with $125.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.55.
