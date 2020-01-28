Innovative Industrial Properties Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IIPR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.01, changing hands as high as $91.94 per share. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $58.01 per share, with $139.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.23.

