Innovative Industrial Properties Boosts Size of New Stock Issue by 48%

A unique business in the realm of marijuana stocks, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has priced its upcoming share issue, and expanded it at the same time.

One day after announcing that it would float 2 million shares in a public offering of its common stock, on Friday the company said that the planned offer had grown to 2,967,799 shares. These are being sold at a price of $73.25 per share, in an issue that should close on or about Jan. 28.

Image source: Getty Images

In both Friday's announcement and the preceding one, Innovative said that the funds raised will be used "to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry that are consistent with [the company's] investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes."

Innovative is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that exclusively deals in properties used for the cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis. It is the only cannabis-focused REIT on the stock market. As of Wednesday, according to the original prospectus on the current share sale, Innovative owned 47 properties spread across 15 U.S. states. All told, these boasted 3.1 million square feet of rentable space.

As a REIT, Innovative is obligated to pay out the bulk of its net profits in the form of dividends to shareholders. This is another factor that sets it apart from its fellow marijuana industry stocks, as precious few of them pay dividends. Innovative's payout is relatively generous for a REIT, with a yield of slightly under 5%.

Innovative Industrial Properties' stock closed Friday up 1.6%.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.