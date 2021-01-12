Innovative Industrial (IIPR) Expands Ties With Holistic Industries

Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR recently announced entering into a long-term lease with Holistic Industries Inc. for its Los Angeles, CA, property, following Holistic’s acquisition of retail, distribution, cultivation and manufacturing licenses for cannabis operations from the previous tenant at this property, which was in receivership.



The cannabis-focused real estate company, Innovative Industrial, will offer a reimbursement of up to $11 million to Holistic with regard to the planned redevelopment of the property. Considering full reimbursement for the property revamp, Innovative Industrial’s total investment in the property will be worth $24 million.



The company’s partnership with Holistic is a strategic fit. This is because Holistic is one of the largest private, vertically-integrated multi-state operators in the cannabis industry with operations in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington DC. Moreover, it is expected to soon begin operations in Missouri and West Virginia.



Apart from the California property, Innovative Industrial Properties owns and leases regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities encompassing a total of roughly 333,000 square feet in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania to Holistic.

Innovative Industrial’s total investment in properties leased to Holistic is estimated to be $108.4 million, considering full repayment for tenant improvements under the leases.



The legalization of marijuana’s medical use across several states in the United States, as well as the permission of recreational consumption in some, has opened up opportunities for the cannabis industry. Thus, with more states in the nation giving cannabis the green light, Innovative Industrial Properties has incentives to partner with experienced medical-use cannabis operators, and serve as a vital source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real-estate assets. Its strategy is to acquire the existing, redeveloped and under-development industrial buildings, including attached enclosed greenhouse facilities.



Innovative Industrial Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. The stock has rallied 33%, as against the industry’s decline of 2.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





