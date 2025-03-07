Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Full Year Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH.OB):

Earnings: $2.53 million in Full Year vs. -$3.71 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Full Year vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 million or $0.041 per share for the period.

Revenue: $72.13 million in Full Year vs. $70.39 million in the same period last year.

