Innovative Eyewear Spikes 107%

(RTTNews) - Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) shares are surging more than 107 percent on Friday morning trade. The company filed regulation FD disclosure on form 8-K on Thursday. The shares have been gaining since the company announced a multi-year, global licensing agreement with the Nautica brand for smart eyewear on October 3.

Currently, shares are at $3.37, up 107.07 percent at $1.63 on a volume of 35,341,833.

