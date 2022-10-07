Innovative Eyewear Spikes 107%

(RTTNews) - Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) shares are surging more than 107 percent on Friday morning trade. The company filed regulation FD disclosure on form 8-K on Thursday. The shares have been gaining since the company announced a multi-year, global licensing agreement with the Nautica brand for smart eyewear on October 3.

Currently, shares are at $3.37, up 107.07 percent at $1.63 on a volume of 35,341,833.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.