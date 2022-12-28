Innovative Eyewear Inks Licensing Deal With Authentic Brands For Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear

(RTTNews) - Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd and Nautica brands, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a multi-year, global licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group to offer the iconic outdoor brand Eddie Bauer for smart eyewear.

The Eddie Bauer smart eyewear collection is expected to launch in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.