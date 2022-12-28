Markets
LUCY

Innovative Eyewear Inks Licensing Deal With Authentic Brands For Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear

December 28, 2022 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd and Nautica brands, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a multi-year, global licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group to offer the iconic outdoor brand Eddie Bauer for smart eyewear.

The Eddie Bauer smart eyewear collection is expected to launch in 2023.

