Innovative Eyewear Inc trading resumes

09:37 EDT Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Inc trading resumes
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LUCY:
- Innovative Eyewear Inc trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Innovative Eyewear gets notice of patent allowance for smart eyewear technology
- Innovative Eyewear Names Oswald Gayle Co-CFO
- Innovative Eyewear files to sell 1.38M shares of common stock for holders
- Innovative Eyewear announces new retail partners
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.