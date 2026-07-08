Innovative Eyewear Gains On Canada Retail Expansion, Strong Q2 Sales Momentum

(RTTNews) - Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY), a developer and manufacturer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd, Lucyd Armour, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, and Nautica brands, announced a new retail launch with FYihealth Group, the operator of the FYidoctors optical chain, and other optical retail brands such as Visique, Solis Optics, and BonLook.

The retail launch expands Innovative Eyewear's optical retail presence and marks the first national launch of Lucyd products in Canada's $4.5 billion optical market, the company said.

In addition, on Monday, Innovative Eyewear reported preliminary net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting approximately 71% year-over-year growth to $0.99 million, up from $0.58 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

The FYihealth Group partnership includes the planned 2026 rollout of Lucyd Armour smart safety eyewear in 345 FYidoctors and Visique clinics.Initial product placement is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026.

In addition, FYihealth Group has recently launched Visiguard, its branded program for prescription safety eyewear and is available across all FYidoctors and Visique locations, primarily in Canada and California.

LUCY has traded between $0.66 and $2.30 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.27.

LUCY is currently surging 20.47% at $1.53.

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