Innovative Eyewear Announces License Agreement And Patent Settlement With IngenioSpec

January 05, 2024 — 10:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Smart eyewear developer, Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY), Friday entered into a license agreement and settlement with IngenioSpec covering multiple IngenioSpec smart eyewear patents.

Innovative Eyewear said that IngenioSpec smart eyewear patents along with the company's 63 owned and licensed patents will provide a potential competitive edge to the company.

Currently, Innovative's shares are climbing 2.91 percent, to $0.4590 on the Nasdaq.

