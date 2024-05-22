Innovative Drug Delivery System by RDT and McMaster

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp (TSE:DOSE) has released an update.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. has enhanced its drug delivery system by partnering with McMaster University, improving the solubility and delivery of the antihistamine loratadine through Oral Thin Films. Their collaborative research, supported by a Canadian government grant, has been published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, potentially offering better patient outcomes with a more convenient administration method.

For further insights into TSE:DOSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.