Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.43 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $5.33 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.83 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $22.36 million from $21.93 million last year.

Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.43 Mln. vs. $5.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $22.36 Mln vs. $21.93 Mln last year.

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