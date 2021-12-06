Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shareholders have earned a 12% CAGR over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) share price is up 79% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 13%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Innovations actually saw its EPS drop 5.0% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 17% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Innovations is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:PGTI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

Innovations shareholders gained a total return of 13% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 12% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Innovations better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Innovations (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

