Innovations Aid Medifast (MED), Lower Customer Attraction Ails

Medifast, Inc. MED is actively advancing various initiatives to broaden its presence in the expansive health and wellness market. The company is on track with several key initiatives, which include product and program innovation, refinement of coach and client experiences and streamlining operational efficiency, among others. However, management is encountering difficulties in attracting customers, mainly due to macroeconomic elements.



Let’s discuss on details.

What’s Working in Medifast’s Favor?

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company regularly adapts to shifting consumer behavior to maintain its relevance. To this end, management is on track to transform itself into a diversified health and wellness company. It is foraying into medically supported weight management and sports nutrition segments. An illustrative example is the company's recent foray into the sports nutrition market through the introduction of its innovative OPTAVIA ACTIVE line.



Another significant avenue for growth lies in the realm of weight loss medications. The heightened awareness and popularity surrounding such products have catalyzed a notable shift in consumer perspectives on weight loss and lifestyle modification solutions. Medifast is positioning itself to incorporate medical weight loss products into its offerings.



Medifast is dedicated to enhancing competitiveness by concentrating on three key areas — coach-led training, programming composition and cadence and unique offer and positioning. The company continues to invest in customer acquisition and customer experience to sustain long-term growth. Toward the end of 2024, management unveiled its strategic collaboration with Life MD, a popular telehealth provider. Through this collaboration, the company will provide a comprehensive wellness solution across the United States. These endeavors are anticipated to reverse the recent downturn in new customers and coach experiences.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, management is progressing well with the 'Fuel for the Future' program, a strategic initiative aimed at optimizing expenditures across the business, thereby freeing up capital for targeted investments in growth initiatives while concurrently bolstering profit margins. Through this plan, the company will fuel efficiency and reduce costs.

Hurdles on the Way

Medifast is encountering difficulties in attracting customers due to the rapidly changing economy, inflation, shifts in social media algorithms and fierce competition. In the fourth quarter of 2023, net revenues declined 43.4% year over year as customer acquisition remained pressured by the growing popularity of weight loss medications. Lesser active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and reduced productivity per active earning OPTAVIA Coach led to a decline in revenues.



For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue in the range of $155-$175 million, down from $349 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The revenue outlook reflects continued near-term challenges amid changing dynamics in the weight loss business stemming from the growth of GLP-1 medications in markets. Also, the company’s changes to the promotion strategy are hurdles on the way.



Whether the upsides mentioned above can help Medifast stay afloat amid hurdles is yet to be seen. MED’s shares have lost 47.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 3.6% growth.

Solid Staple Picks

The Chef’s Warehouse CHEF, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.7% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 155.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 21.8% and 35.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 19.3% from the year-ago reported numbers.

