Onto Innovation (ONTO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Onto Innovation (ONTO) closed at $298.28, marking a -3.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment's shares have seen an increase of 50.74% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Onto Innovation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.38, signifying a 8.61% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $289.1 million, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +36.03% and +27.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Onto Innovation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.96% higher. Onto Innovation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Onto Innovation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 45.78. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 45.78.

Investors should also note that ONTO has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Nanotechnology industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Nanotechnology industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.