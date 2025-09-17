Onto Innovation (ONTO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Onto Innovation (ONTO) closed the most recent trading day at $116.00, moving -3.8% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment's stock has climbed by 12.11% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Onto Innovation in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, down 33.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $218.24 million, down 13.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $992.52 million, which would represent changes of -7.87% and +0.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Onto Innovation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower within the past month. Onto Innovation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Onto Innovation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.52, so one might conclude that Onto Innovation is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that ONTO has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Nanotechnology stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Nanotechnology industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.